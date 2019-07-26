Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk does a good job putting a finer point on the state of the fixed-income market, noting that 25%, or one out of every four bonds in the world, now yields negative rates.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- European Medicines Agency gives positive opinion on GW Pharma’s cannibidiol drug - July 26, 2019
- In One Chart: One of four bonds in the world make lenders pay for the privilege of owning them, chart shows - July 26, 2019
- The Margin: People are obsessing over Liv Tyler’s video showing off her 25-step, $1,715 beauty routine - July 26, 2019