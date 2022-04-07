Consumers are down in the dumps — and that stacks up as a positive signal for gold that shines brighter than many of the more often-cited inputs, a top Wall Street technician says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: ‘Own some gold’ because consumer confidence is in the tank, says veteran chart watcher - April 7, 2022
- The Moneyist: Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen? - April 7, 2022
- Outside the Box: Not sure when to claim Social Security? Consider these 4 things before you do - April 7, 2022