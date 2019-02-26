In One Chart: Powell isn’t wrong — U.S. health spending is almost off the charts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday exhibited the restraint that he’s known for in being wary to lecture Senate lawmakers about matters outside of his purview. But the one area where Powell just couldn’t resist was on health care.
