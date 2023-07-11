The Federal Reserve is still chasing ‘an elusive soft landing’ for the economy despite having lifted rates to a 5%-5.25% range, which isn’t a bullish sign for stocks, say economists to Mizuho Securities.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: S&P 500 is most likely going to correct back to 4,100, Mizuho warns market bulls - July 11, 2023
- The Margin: CEOs are more nervous than they’re letting on, according to this research company - July 11, 2023
- Key Words: PGA-LIV Golf merger: Senators rip ‘brutal’ and ‘repressive’ Saudi influence in packed hearing - July 11, 2023