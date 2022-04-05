In One Chart: Stock market in for ‘rough ride’ after ‘tough talk’ on Fed balance sheet, says economist

The stock market’s wobble after tough talk on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet from a key policy maker could signal rough sledding ahead, says a Wall Street economist.
