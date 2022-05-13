Investors haven’t capitulated in this year’s beaten-up stock market, according to strategists at B. of A. Global Research.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A. - May 13, 2022
- : Soros fund doubles down on Rivian bet, buys stakes in Lucid, Nio - May 13, 2022
- Crypto: Crypto winter for the summer? How a bitcoin market ‘in extreme fear’ compares with the past, and what to expect next - May 13, 2022