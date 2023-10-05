If you believe a U.S. recession is coming and inflation will continue to ease, you should also believe the 10-year Treasury yield will fall, say Macquarie strategists.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Biden says it’s possible he’ll meet with China’s Xi next month - October 6, 2023
- IPOs are out of fashion. Here’s what companies are doing instead. - October 6, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘Buy a yacht,’ he told me. My fiancé, 67, is cutting his kids out of his will — and leaving everything to me. Should I be suspicious? - October 6, 2023