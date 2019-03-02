Adjustable-rate mortgage sizes are vastly bigger than fixed-rate loans, as mortgage lenders use them as a means of getting people access to homeownership at the lowest price possible.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: The average adjustable-rate mortgage is nearly $700,000. Here’s what that tells us. - March 2, 2019
- Hail the ‘O.G.’ Uber and Lyft drivers in line to cash in on the highly anticipated IPOs - March 2, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump cites cost as U.S. pulls out of large-scale joint military exercises with South Korea - March 2, 2019