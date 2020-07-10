In One Chart: The office isn’t dead yet, even if remote work keeps rising, says Moody’s

Time is on the landlords’ side. Many office buildings still have at least four more years until borrowers face a whirlwind of mortgage debt coming due and a wave of large tenant leases expiring, according to credit-rating firm Moody’s Investors Service.
