Increased construction spending in the multifamily sector eventually will help help ease the burden of renters and aid the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight, says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero on way to fresh four-decade milestone - March 7, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower as Fed’s Powell raises potential for bigger interest rate rises - March 7, 2023
- : Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick to run FCC, withdraws from consideration - March 7, 2023