In One Chart: These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
