As U.S. lawmakers sound off in the wake of this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Toledo, Ohio, they’re largely making the points that their donors expect.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: These lawmakers receive the most campaign money from gun-rights backers like the NRA - August 5, 2019
- Market Extra: What a falling Chinese yuan means for the stock market and the trade war - August 5, 2019
- Is the stock market’s ‘everything bubble’ popping? 1 chart might hold the answer - August 5, 2019