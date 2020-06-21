On March 18, the gold-silver ratio, which simply shows how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold, reached an extreme high of 126.43. Time for a reversion?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Brett Favre: Colin Kaepernick is a hero — like Pat Tillman — and deserves another chance to play in the NFL - June 21, 2020
- In One Chart: Thousands of years of data suggest it’s time for this investment to shine - June 21, 2020
- The Moneyist: Father’s Day Moneyist: My father, 93, married 4 years ago. He has dementia — my stepmother says she owns everything - June 21, 2020