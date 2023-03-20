Fed-funds futures traders are boosting the odds of a quarter-point rate hike in May, following an anticipated move of a similar size in two days.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Traders see growing chance of Fed rate hike in May, pause or cuts thereafter - March 20, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Carnival’s stock leaps after analyst urges investors to buy ahead of earnings report - March 20, 2023
- 27 of 30 components of Dow Jones Industrial Average are up at midday - March 20, 2023