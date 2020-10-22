In One Chart: Trump’s advantage over Biden in spending on Facebook and Google ads — in one chart

President Donald Trump’s campaign has an overall advantage in spending on Facebook and Google ads in the past two years, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign roughly matches Trump’s outlays over the last 60 days.
