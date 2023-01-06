China’s economy is set to reopen in a few days and one major Wall Street firm has boiled down the likely impact on financial markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil futures mark their first weekly loss in a month - January 6, 2023
- The Tell: History shows odds favor a 20% stock-market return in 2023 after a brutal 2022, Fundstrat says - January 6, 2023
- In One Chart: What China’s reopening means for markets, according to Goldman Sachs - January 6, 2023