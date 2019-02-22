The going rate for oil tankers delivering crude from the Arab Gulf to Asia is bouncing back after a sharp slump. But don’t get fooled into thinking that means OPEC members are loosening up compliance with output cuts, says one analyst.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: What oil-tanker rates can tell traders about OPEC members’ compliance with cuts - February 22, 2019
- Kraft Heinz’s credit outlook revised to negative at S&P - February 22, 2019
- The Margin: A ‘holy grail’ Michael Jordan card sells for a record just above $350,000 on eBay - February 22, 2019