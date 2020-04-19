In One Chart: What will the stock market look like in a post-coronavirus world? The bulls are hoping history repeats itself

As the worst pandemic in a century continues to take its toll on the global economy, investors, with no clear end in sight, are left to assess what’s next. Perhaps what happened in the market 100 years ago can offer clues.
