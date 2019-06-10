In One Chart: When the ‘herds get spooked,’ this is what a stock market crash could look like

Every time the market seems to be caught in a death spiral lately, buyers step up to nab the discounts. That buy-the-dip mentality has, again, been bolstered by the idea that the Federal Reserve is ready to step in with an interest rate cut. But that could ultimately be the undoing of this fragile bull market, says one blogger.

