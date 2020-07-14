In One Chart: Why the S&P 500 doesn’t underperform despite U.S. inability to contain COVID-19

U.S. stocks, as measured by the benchmark S&P 500, are holding their own versus European rivals, even though U.S. coronavirus cases are surging again and threatening the economic recovery while European countries appear to largely have the outbreak under control.
