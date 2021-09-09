In One Chart: With inflation mentions ‘skyrocketing’ on earnings calls, stock investors favored these three sectors, says BofA

Investors have favored three sectors since companies began reporting their earnings for the second quarter, moving capital into areas poised to benefit from higher inflation, according to BofA Global Research.
