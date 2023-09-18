Incyte Corp. INCY shares dropped more than 5% premarket on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a GSK PLC GSK blood-cancer treatment, Ojjaara, that will compete with Incyte’s Jakafi. The FDA approved Ojjaara for use in patients with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, with anemia. Ojjaara will likely put pressure on uptake of Jakafi as a first-line treatment for myelofibrosis, Truist Securities analysts wrote in a note Friday. The analysts maintained their buy rating on Incyte shares, saying they don’t anticipate that Ojjaara will impact Jakafi revenues from two other conditions, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease. Incyte shares have dropped more than 22% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

