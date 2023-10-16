HDFC Bank Ltd. HDBIN:500180 disclosed Monday that the India-based bank reported fiscal second-quarter standalone revenue that grew 33.1% to INR380.93 billion ($4.58 billion) to beat the FactSet consensus of INR374.33 billion. Net interest income rose 30.3% to INR273.85 billion and non-interest revenue jumped 41% to INR107.08 billion. The U.S.-listed stock was little changed in premarket trading. Separately, the bank disclosed that its board of directors has re-appointed Sashidhar Jagdishan as chief executive officer for three years, through Oct. 26, 2026. The stock has lost 13.9% over the past three months through Friday, while the iShares MSCI India ETF INDA has gained 0.5% and the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 3.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

