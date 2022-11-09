Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan of Indiana has defeated Republican challenger Jennifer-Ruth Green, according to an Associated Press projection. Their House race has been viewed as a bellwether, with one analyst telling MarketWatch earlier this year that if the seat were to flip red for the first time in nearly a century, “that would probably be an indicator that the Republicans had a really good night.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
