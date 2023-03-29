Shares of German microchip maker Infineon Technologies XE:IFX rose as much as 8% as it upgraded its 2023 view, citing “resilient business dynamics in its core automotive and industrial segments.” Infineon said it now expects second quarter revenue above €4 billion, compared to a prior view of around €3.9 billion, which will result in a “segment result margin” in the high 20s versus previous guidance of around 25%. For the year, assuming a euro at $1.05 for the second half of the year, it now sees revenue meaningfully above the previous view of around €15.5 billion, with a corresponding positive impact on margins.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
