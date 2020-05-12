Infinera stock plunges more than 10% as losses grow

Networking firm Infinera Corp.’s shares sank more than 10% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported larger quarterly losses than expected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Infinera, which mostly sells networking equipment to telecommunications firms, reported a first-quarter loss of $99.3 million, or 55 cents a share, on sales of $330.3 million, up from $292.7 million a year ago. After removing some costs, including some related to COVID-19, the company claimed a loss of 27 cents a share, worse than a loss of 23 cents a share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts had projected an adjusted loss of 18 cents a share on sales of $318.3 million, after Infinera guided for adjusted losses of 15 cents to 21 cents a share. Infinera guided for second-quarter sales of $309 million to $329 million with negative operating margins. After closing with a 3% gain at $5.80, shares dove close to $5 in extended trading immediately following release of the results. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

