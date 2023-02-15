Markets in Europe are expected to open on a weak note on Wednesday as investors weigh the less-than-expected drop in inflation in the U.S. and the fears of a potentially painful and prolonged recession. Hawkish comments from Fed and ECB officials could also weigh on market sentiment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Inflation Angst Seen Dragging European Benchmarks - February 15, 2023
- European Markets Finish Mixed On Tuesday - February 14, 2023
- European Shares Gain On Inflation Optimism - February 14, 2023