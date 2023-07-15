The inflation dragon is breathing a lot less fire, but it’s far from dead. Price hikes in the U.S. are likely to be well above pre-pandemic levels for a bit.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Social Security’s COLA could be just 3% in 2024 — after an 8.7% increase in 2023 - July 15, 2023
- : Inflation in the U.S. has cooled off significantly. Great. Here’s what’s not so great. - July 15, 2023
- : Here’s why people might not be holding up as well as banks like JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi say they are - July 15, 2023