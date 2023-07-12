The price of groceries rose 4.7% on the year in June, while the annual rate of inflation was 3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Disney extends CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026 - July 12, 2023
- : Growing ‘debt divide’ in the U.S. sees some pulling ahead as others fall further behind - July 12, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Microsoft cybersecurity expansion poses long-term ‘ramifications’ for Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, others - July 12, 2023