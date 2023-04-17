Shares of Infosys Ltd. IN:500209 slumped nearly 11% in India on Monday, following disappointing results last week. U.S.-listed shares of the company INFY fell towards a 2 1/2 year low on Friday as analysts reacted to the India-based digital services and consulting group’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. Specifically, Infosys projected revenue growth of 4% to 7% for the fiscal year ending March 2024, well short of 10.7% growth expected from analysts surveyed by Factset Research. Ahead of those results, rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. IN:532540 had reported earnings that slightly missed estimates. Tata shares were down over 2% on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

