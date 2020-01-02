Innate Pharma’s stock rallies 23% on leukemia drug submission in Europe

Shares of Innate Pharma SA gained 23% in premarket trading on Thursday after the biotechnology company said the European Medicines Agency had accepted its application for leukemia treatment Lumoxiti. A late-stage clinical trial had found that 36% of patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia reported remission for at least 180 days. The Food and Drug Administration approved Lumoxiti in September 2018. The French drugmaker said that AstraZeneca is the marketing authorization applicant for the EMA filing; AZ also holds the biologics license application in the U.S. AstraZeneca’s stock is up 1% in premarket trading. Innate Pharma’s stock has gained 7% over the last three months. The S&P 500 is up 8% during the same timeframe. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

