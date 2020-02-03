Insmed’s stock soars after trial of bronchiectasis treatment achieves key endpoints

Shares of Insmed Inc. rocketed 51% toward a nine-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a phase 2 trial of its treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (INS1007) met its primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint was statistically significant improvement in time to first exacerbation for two dosage strengths versus placebo, and the secondary endpoint was reduction in the frequency of pulmonary exacerbation. “Our second quarter fiscal 2020 results were driven by improved local case growth in our U.S. Foodservice segment, particularly within our independent customers,” said Chief Medical Officer Martina Flammer. “These data provide a strong rationale for continued development in this disease and potentially other neutrophil-driven inflammatory conditions.” The stock has lost 15.9% over the past 12 months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story