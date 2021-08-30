Insomnia Cookies to launch everything bagel cookie and other breakfast items

Insomnia Cookies is serving up cookies for breakfast with the limited-time launch of the everything bagel cookie, cinnamon bun cookie and Cereal N Milk Cookie. The Cereal N Milk Cookie will be made with Fruity Pebbles cereal, marshmallows, and white chocolate chips. The everything bagel cookie will include all the flavors one would see in a bagel, though perhaps not in a cookie, including poppy seeds and onion. Insomnia Cookies is part of newly-public Krispy Kreme Inc. . Krispy Kreme stock, which began trading in July, is up 5.6% for the month while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 3.2% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

