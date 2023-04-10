Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. on Monday said it plans to sell 5.61 million shares of Class A common stock at an estimated range of $4 to $6 a share in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the trading symbol IVP. At the midpoint of the range, the Virginia Beach, Va. company will raise about $28 million with underwriter Spartan Capital Securities Inc. The company reported a full-year 2022 net loss of $4.9 million, compared to a $1.33 million net loss in 2021. Revenue in 2022 climbed to $9.8 million from $2.6 million in 2021. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

