Instacart on Friday raised the estimated price of its IPO to between $28 and $30 a share, up from a prior range of $26 to $28, according to a filing. The upsized offering would give the online grocery-delivery platform a value of between $9.3 billion and $9.9 billion, the company said, and follows the big-splash debut made by Arm Holdings ARM this week. Instacart plans to price its IPO on Monday evening and start trading on Tuesday, according to Axios. Instacart declined to comment. The company will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CART.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

