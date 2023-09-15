Instacart CART plans to raise the target price for its initial public offering after the successful debut of Arm Holdings ARM on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The report said the grocery delivery service will now seek a range between $28 and $30 per share, up from its previous range of $26 to $28. ARM shares jumped 25% to $63.59, after pricing its IPO at $51.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

