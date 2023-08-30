Stocks with exposure to the insurance and reinsurance businesses were in the spotlight on Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia made landfall at around 7:45 am Eastern Time on the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm hit the coast as a Category 3 storm with winds near 125 mph as it weakened from a Category 4. Publicly-traded companies active in the insurance sector include Swiss Re CH:SREN, Aon Plc AON, Allstate ALL, Travelers TRV, Everest Group EG, Willis Towers Watson WTW and Arthur Gallagher AJG. Others include Progressive PGR, Chubb Ltd. CB, Hanover Insurance Group THG, Renaissance Re RNR and Arch Capital Group ACGL. Among the group, Progressive was trading in the pre-market on Wednesday, with a gain of 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

