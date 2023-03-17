The crisis of investors confidence in banks has spilled over to the insurance sector, which has taken a beating in the past week. The SPDR S&P Insurance exchange-traded fund KIE slid 3.2% in morning trading toward a five-month low, and has tumbled 9.9% over the past seven sessions, since the troubles of SVB Financial Group’sSIVB Silicon Valley Bank became public. SVB’s bankruptcy filing on Friday showed the sector’s woes aren’t over despite efforts to soothe fears. Within the SPDR insurance ETF, shares of Lincoln National Corp. LNC slid 7.2% on Friday, and have tumbled 29.9% the past seven days, and shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. BHF have sunk 24.5% and of Genworth Financial Inc. GNW have slumped 19.7% the past seven days. Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock TRV, which is also a Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA component, has dropped 6.7% the past seven days.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

