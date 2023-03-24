Intel Corp. INTC co-founder Gordon Moore died on Friday at his home in Hawaii, according to a statement on the company’s website. He was 94. He and his colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in 1968. Known for Moore’s Law — or the idea that the number of transistors in a chip will roughly double every two years — Moore served a variety of executive roles at the chip maker, and retired from the company in 2006. In 2000, he and his wife established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and sons Kenneth and Steven and four grandchildren. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

