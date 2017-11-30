Intel data center executive Diane Bryant hired by Google

Intel Corp. data-center executive Diane Bryant is leaving the chip maker to join Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud unit as chief operating officer. Intel said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Bryant would leave the company as of Dec. 1, after signing an agreement about the use of confidential information and solicitation of former Intel employees. In a blog post, Google Cloud’s lead executive, Diane Greene, welcomed Bryant as COO. “Diane’s strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus will prove invaluable as we accelerate the scale and reach of Google Cloud,” Greene wrote. Bryant will receive a separation payment of $4.5 million from Intel along with her retirement benefits, Intel disclosed. Intel shares were trading about 2.8% higher in Thursday’s session, while Alphabet stock was down slightly.

