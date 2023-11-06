Shares of Intel Corp. INTC were up more than 1% in extended trading Monday following a report the chip maker is the front-runner to land billions of dollars in funding for secure facilities producing microchips for U.S. military and intelligence applications. The as-yet unannounced facilities are intended to reduce the U.S. military’s reliance on chips imported from East Asia, particularly Taiwan, which some say is vulnerable to Chinese invasion, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The operation, which could be based at Intel’s Arizona factory complex, would be funded under the Biden administration’s $53 billion Chips Act passed last year, the Journal reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

