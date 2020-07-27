Intel shakes up organizational structure, Renduchintala to depart

Intel Corp. announced a shake-up of its organizational structure Monday, and the departure of its chief engineering officer, who had once been a candidate for the chip maker’s top job a little more than a year ago. Intel said it was breaking up into five smaller groups its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group and that its head, Murthy Renduchintala, would be departing effective Aug. 3. Renduchintala reportedly had been considered a serious candidate for chief executive at Intel before the company went with Bob Swan back in January 2019. The announcement of Renduchintala’s break with Intel comes a little over a month after the company’s systems architect Jim Keller left for personal reasons. Intel has fallen under intense scrutiny since the chip giant announced it would be delaying its next generation of chips because of manufacturing issues. Intel shares declined less than 0.1% after hours, following a 2% decline in the regular session to close at $49.57.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

