Intel stock heads for worst day in nearly 2 years, AMD pops on chip design flaw report

Intel Corp. shares head for their worst day in nearly two years Wednesday, following a report that its chips have a security design flaw that will slow down computers by up to 50% after software publishers patch their operating systems.
