Shares of Intel Corp. INTC jumped 6.2% toward a near one-year high in premarket trading, enough to pace all the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA early gainers, in the wake the semiconductor maker’s better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report. The stock’s implied price gain would add about 14 points to the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 gained 132 points, or 0.4%. The stock was on track to open around the highest closing price seen since Aug. 1, 2022. Intel’s upbeat results provided a broad boost to the chip sector, as all 28 components of the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX that have traded in the premarket gained ground. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

