Self-driving technology developer Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY on Monday said it was launching a secondary offering of 35 million of its shares, which are being sold by Intel Overseas Funding Corp., an Intel Corp. INTC subsidiary. Mobileye said it would not receive any proceeds from the sale. Intel plans to give the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an extra 5.25 million shares of Mobileye’s common stock. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Shares of Mobileye fell 3.6% in after-hours trade on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

