Intel is making more moves to cut its dependence on Asian chip manufacturing, with plans to open a new factory in Germany, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Intel to build new factory in Germany, following similar plans for Poland, Israel, reports say - June 19, 2023
- : Key U.K. mortgage rate tops 6% as Bank of England set to hike again - June 19, 2023
- Market Extra: Alibaba, other tech stocks drop as Goldman downgrades China growth forecast - June 19, 2023