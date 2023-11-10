Intel Corp. shares INTC were up 2.8% in afternoon trading Friday and flirting with their highest close in more than 15 months, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock traded as high as $38.99 earlier in the session and recently changed hands at $38.86. A close above $38.86 and below $39.71 would make for the stock’s highest finish since July 28, 2022. Friday’s rally comes on a day of strength for chip stocks, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX up nearly 4%. Earlier Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM posted a 34.8% sequential increase in revenue for the month of October in a positive signal for the sector.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

