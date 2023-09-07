Intel Corp. INTC shares were on track for their longest winning streak in nearly three years Thursday as the chip maker’s stock led gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, according to Dow Jones data. Intel shares rose as much as 3% to an intraday high of $38.10, and were last up 2.6%, while the Dow Average was up 0.3%. At that level, it would be the stock’s highest close since July 2022. Over the past nine sessions, Intel’s stock has gained about 16%, which would mark its longest streak of positive sessions since Dec. 4, 2020, according to Dow Jones. Over the summer, Intel had earned the unenviable distinction of being the worst performing stock on the Dow Average two days running. On Wednesday, Intel’s Chief Finanical Officer David Zinsner said the company is experiencing a data-center sales tailwind from AI enthusiasm, but will probably not record AI sales in the nine-figure range until 2024.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

