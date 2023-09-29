Intel Corp. INTC shares rose for a fourth consecutive quarter Friday, giving the chip maker its longest quarterly winning streak in 13-and-a-half years. Intel shares rose 1.1% Friday to close at $35.55, for the stock’s fourth straight quarter of gains, its longest quarterly winning streak since the five-quarter streak ending with the first quarter of 2010, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Over the past 12 months, Intel shares have gained 34.8%, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has advanced 46.3%, the S&P 500 index SPX has gained 17.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP has risen 23.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

