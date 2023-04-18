Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR shares fell late Tuesday after the electronic broker missed the Street consensus on earnings. Interactive Brokers shares fell as much as 5% after hours, following a 1.1% gain to close the regular session at $84.74. The company reported first-quarter net income of $148 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with $73 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $1.35 a share, compared with 82 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $1.06 billion from $645 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1.41 a share on revenue of $1.05 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

